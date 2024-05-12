‘Dubious’ player asks store clerk to double-check winning Maryland Lottery ticket

A Maryland man once won $500 in the lottery. Now he’s won 100 times that with a lucky scratch-off ticket, lottery officials reported.

The St. Mary’s County man won a $50,000 grand prize on a $5 “Money Money Money” ticket — but at first he had trouble believing it, the lottery said in a May 10 news release.

After spotting his winning number in a square marked with a $50,000 prize, the man asked a store clerk to double-check his ticket, lottery officials said.

“That was amazing,” said the avid player. “I love it. You gotta play to win.”

He plans to use the $50,000 to repair and upgrade the home he shares with his father, officials said. But he’s going to keep playing the lottery.

“I’ll never stop,” he said. He purchased his winning ticket at a Sheetz store in California, Maryland, which is about an 85-mile drive south from Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Avid lottery player gets ‘back in the game’ after pause — and wins big in Maryland

Lottery player learns he won big — then goes back to store. ‘Wasn’t sure it was true’

Lottery player adds grandma’s birthday numbers to ticket — and wins life-changing prize