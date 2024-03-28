Drunk Driver Who 'Never' Had License Crashes Luxury Sports Car

A drunk driver who police said “had never held a driver’s license” slammed into another vehicle after careening wildly through traffic lights in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, on Sunday, March 24.

Traffic-camera footage released by Czech police shows the driver of a yellow Ford Mustang breaking a red light, crashing into a road sign, and colliding with a Renault Megane at a four-way intersection.

Police said the 50-year-old driver had been gifted a ride as a passenger in the car for his birthday, but ended up behind the wheel instead.

The driver failed a alcohol-breath test at the scene and was facing several charges, police said. Credit: Czech Republic Police via Storyful

