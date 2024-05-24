Drug Task Force auction to be held on Memorial Day: York County District Attorney's Office

Twenty-five vehicles and other items will be sold at the annual Drug Task Force auction on Memorial Day, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

The auction will start at 10 a.m. Monday at the Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave. in York.

Twenty other items, such as airpods, cameras, tablets and speaker systems, will be sold as well, a news release states.

Bidders must be at least 18 years old, and all items must be paid for in cash, the release states.

A $500 deposit is required for each vehicle sold at the auction, and the vehicles must be paid for by Friday, May 31.

Potential bidders can view the vehicles that will be sold at auction at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Schaad Detective Agency.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County Drug Task Force auction set for Memorial Day