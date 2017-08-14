Drs. Exclusive: Black Eyed Peas Member Taboo Reveals Cancer Secret

In a Doctors’ exclusive, Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas comes forward to reveal a life threatening health issue he’s been battling.

The Black Eyes Peas member, whose real name is Jaime Luis Gomez, explains that he broke his tailbone while performing and never properly had it treated. He suffered from acute pains in his lower back, but it did not concern him as he thought it was related to his tailbone. From 2006 to 2014, his pain became worse. One night after feeling flu-like symptoms combined with pain in his back, spine and abdomen he went to the hospital. After a series of tests, his doctor discovered he had cancer.

“The first thing I thought about was my kids, my wife, my family and am I going to live,” he tells The Doctors, explaining his official diagnosis was stage 2 testicular cancer. The rapper immediately had surgery as the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes and doctors feared it could spread further.

Taboo had his right testicle removed and he underwent aggressive chemotherapy. “It’s like war, torture and a nightmare, all in one,” he says of the chemo. One of the hardest parts of his cancer battle, was after his testicle was removed he could not hold or pickup his kids for 6 months while his stitches healed.

He’s coming forward with his secret on The Doctors to urge his fans to not ignore health issues. He hopes that others will not let undiagnosed pains, problems and ailments go untreated.

Thankfully, Taboo confidentially tells The Doctors, “I’m cancer-free ladies and gentlemen!”

In addition to the amazing news that he overcame his cancer battle and despite being told he could probably never have kids again due to the chemo, the rapper shares with The Doctors that he and his wife welcomed a daughter 8 months ago to their family.

Taboo has beat cancer, but he’s not done fighting for others affected. See how the Black Eyed Peas member is helping those battling cancer with a new song, here!