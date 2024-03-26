Drone video shows Moscow concert hall after attack

STORY: Eight suspects have now been remanded in pre-trial detention since gunmen sprayed concertgoers with bullets in the deadliest attack in Russia in two decades, days after President Vladimir Putin celebrated an election that handed him a fifth term.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility and released footage from the attack. The United States and France say intelligence suggests the group was indeed behind the attack, in which at least 139 people were killed and some 182 wounded.

Russian investigators say that after firing from Kalashnikov AK-47 weapons, the attackers set fire to the building with gasoline before leaving.

The site has been inspected by sniffer dogs and instrumental techniques, the ministry said.