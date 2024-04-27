DRONE VIDEO: Honeymoon island splits in half due to erosion, sand migration

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A new drone video shows Honeymoon Island split in half, temporarily becoming two islands.

Honeymoon Island is a barrier island located in Pinellas County. According to Florida State Parks, erosion and sand migration separated the northernmost mile of the state park from the main island.

They said that this is a natural process for barrier islands, resulting in a temporary cut.

Florida State Parks advise visitors to exercise caution as quickly changing water depths, unseen underwater hazards and strong currents may be present.

The video, sent in by WFLA viewer John Yanchoris, shows the separation on the island, which reportedly split on April 9.

