Drivers will face lane reductions, closures and detours during 8-month road construction project in Plover

PLOVER – Drivers traveling along Portage County B, between Post Road/State 54 and Interstate 39 in the village of Plover, will encounter lane reductions and closures, construction vehicles and detours in the area starting Monday and continuing until late November.

The Portage County Highway Department detailed the project timeline in a news release Thursday afternoon that included additional information about planned road improvements along Portage County B, travel routes and business access during construction.

Here’s what readers need to know about the project.

What road improvements are planned?

Road construction on Portage County B, between Post Road/State 54 and Interstate 39, begins Monday and has a targeted completion date of Nov. 22, the highway department said.

The stretch of construction will include two separate projects. The section between Hoover Avenue and Interstate 39 will see replacement of the deteriorated concrete pavement. The section between Wisconsin Avenue and Hoover Avenue is being reconstructed from a rural to urban design and will get new curb and gutter or asphalt shoulders, widened pavement median, new concrete sidewalk and an asphalt multi-use path. That section will also see intersection reconstruction at the intersection with Mecca Drive to add traffic signals, according to the highway department.

Traffic signal upgrades also are planned at the intersection of Portage County B and Hoover Avenue.

Expect lane closures and reductions during construction

The project will progress through stages and public vehicle access will vary based on which stage the project is in.

The first stage begins Monday and is expected to be completed by mid-June. This stage will include a total closure of the eastbound traffic lanes between Hoover Avenue and Interstate 39, while the westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. In the second stage of the project, the lane closures will reverse and both westbound lanes will close and one eastbound lane will open.

Access to Village Park Drive from Interstate 39 is expected to be restored by June 17.

The stretch between Wisconsin Avenue, which is one block east of Post Road, and Hoover Avenue will have one lane open in the work zone in each direction through the duration of the project that will maintain access to roads and driveways on both sides of Portage County B.

The intersection of Portage County B and Hoover Avenue will be closed entirely from mid-June to the end of the month. During that 14-day period, Portage County B will only be open from Wisconsin Avenue to Iber Lane.

From July 1 until the completion of the project, which is currently planned for late November, reduced lanes will be open in the work zone.

Use detour routes to avoid construction zone

Road construction on Portage County B, between Post Road/State 54 and Interstate 39 in the village of Plover, begins Monday, April 8 and has a targeted completion date of Nov. 22.

The posted detour route for drivers coming from the west end of the project would take them along State 54 East to Interstate 39 North, which can be used to reconnect with Portage County B to the east. Drivers coming from the east end of the construction project, would travel the reverse route.

For people who need to visit business location in the construction area north of Portage County B and east of Hoover Avenue, near the interstate, use Hoover Avenue and turn into the parking lot between Metro Market and WoodTrust Bank. Locations south of Portage County B can be accessed via Maple Drive.

Businesses west of Hoover Avenue will still be accessible via Portage County B.

What else should I know about the Portage County B road construction project?

The project is receiving 80% of its funding for design and construction through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Program-Urban, which is a mix of state and federal funds.

The Portage County Highway Department will post weekly updates about the project on their website: https://www.co.portage.wi.gov/283/Highway-Department.

