Driver of school van killed in Route 52 collision with school bus

JEFFERSONVILLE - The driver of a minivan school bus was killed Monday after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a full-size school bus on Route 52 in Jeffersonville.

Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Chaboty, an investigation found that the minivan school bus was eastbound on Route 52 when it allegedly crossed the double yellow line and struck a westbound school bus.

The driver of the minivan, who was not identified by Chaboty, had to be extricated by the Youngsville Fire Department.

The driver was then flown by Life Flight to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he later died of his injuries.

Two children who were passengers in the minivan appeared to be unharmed, but were taken to Callicoon Hospital as a precaution, Chaboty said. The driver of the full-size school bus refused medical attention, but an aide on that bus was taken to Callicoon Hospital to be checked out. There were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department and the Jeffersonville, Upper Delaware and Bethel EMS agencies also assisted at the scene.

State police and the Sullivan County District Attorney's office assisted the sheriff's department at the scene. Chaboty said the investigation is continuing.

"Today's accident between two school vehicles left us shocked and saddened, and Sullivan County extends deep condolences to the family of the driver who died from the crash," Sullivan County Manager Joshua Potosek said in a statement. "Our hearts also reach out to the young children and their families, who are enduring the trauma of surviving a serious accident and the many associated injuries, both physical and emotional."

