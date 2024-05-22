Driver kills man running on I-30 toward traffic early Wednesday, Fort Worth police say

Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian in west Fort Worth early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a major accident shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 30 eastbound and Las Vegas Trail. Witnesses told police a vehicle hit a man who was running in the roadway toward oncoming traffic. The driver didn’t stop, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The person hasn’t been publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

