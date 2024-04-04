Driver killed in tractor trailer truck crash on I-90
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a tractor trailer truck rollover crash on I-90 on Wednesday night, according to the New York State Police.
The crash happened on I-90 eastbound just after 8:30 p.m. near Exit 51 near Route 33.
The driver was the sole occupant of the truck and was pronounced dead while being transported to ECMC.
The eastbound entrance ramp at exit 51 is currently closed until vehicle recovery is complete. As of 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, there are no current traffic delays.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
