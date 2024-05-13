Driver hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle during Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An injured motorist was flown to Nashville Sunday night after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the two-vehicle wreck took place at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 on 101st Airborne Division Parkway, just before Whitfield Road.

1 dead, 4 injured after head-on crash in Robertson County

Officials said one of the drivers was ejected from his vehicle, so a LifeFlight helicopter brought him to a Nashville hospital. There is no word on the motorist’s condition at this time, but investigators from the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) are reportedly on the way to the scene of the wreck.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., authorities announced the eastbound side of 101st Airborne Division Parkway has been shut down at Peachers Mill Road. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.

4 injured, 2 flown to Nashville after crash in Trigg County

If you have any information about or video footage of the crash, you are asked to call FACT Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.