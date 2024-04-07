Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others

The California Highway Patrol says it is seeking the driver of a car who fled the scene of a rollover accident Sunday in which a 9-year-old girl was killed and four other passengers seriously injured. File Photo by rulenumberone2/Wikimedia Commons

April 7 (UPI) -- California authorities said Sunday they are seeking the driver of car that flipped over on an East Bay freeway, killing a 9-year-old girl and seriously injuring four other passengers.

The driver of a gray Mazda CX-9 with six people inside fled the scene of a one-car accident on Interstate 680 in Concord, Calif., shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

An initial assessment indicated the vehicle left the roadway, entered a dirt median separating the northbound and southbound lanes and overturned "multiple times" before coming to a stop.

When CHP troopers arrived, they found several of passengers had been ejected from the car. One of them, a 9-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Four adult female occupants of the car were transported to a hospital with "major" injuries, the CHP said.

The missing driver was described as an Hispanic male adult approximately 30 years of age. He fled the scene on foot and remained at large on Sunday.

Authorities said it appears several of the car's occupants were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of accident.

The CHP appealed for anyone having information about the accident to contact its Contra Costa office in Martinez, Calif., at 925-646-4980, or to email contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.