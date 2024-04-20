Driver ejected, car found on fire after deadly single-vehicle crash in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning in Seymour.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on April 20 near the intersection of County Road G and French Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle on fire and that the driver had been ejected during the crash. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the incident, which is still under investigation.

The Seymour Police Department, Seymour Fire, and Seymour EMS assisted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information was provided.

