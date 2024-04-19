Driver dies in train crash after going around rail crossing arms in south Kansas City

A driver of a blue Jaguar S-Type sports sedan died in a train crash Monday after allegedly going around a rail crossing gate arm and ignoring flashing warning lights and bell in the Martin City area of south Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Holmes Road north of East 134th Street, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Union Pacific freight train was heading north on tracks that cut through the area. Gonzalez said the Jaguar’s driver was heading north on Holmes.

The driver allegedly went around the lowered gate arm and ignored the flashing warning lights and audible signals where the tracks cross at Holmes. The approaching train collided with the Jaguar, Gonzalez said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt and was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said. The train’s engineer and conductor were uninjured in the crash.

The driver’s death is the 35th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 22 fatalities at this time last year.

Holmes remained closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. The road reopened shortly before noon.