Driver charged in death of 1-year-old child

A Truscott man is charged in the death of a 1-year-old child who died in a traffic accident.

Michael Lloyd Carlson, 64, was booked into the Wichita County Jail Monday on a manslaughter charge in connection with a May 2023 incident, according to online jail records. He was being held on a $300,000 bond.

According to allegations in a court affidavit, Carlson was driving at an unreasonable speed at the time of the collision and not looking out for traffic controls.

The wreck happened May 17, 2023, on U.S. Highway 287, 2.5 miles northwest of Electra.

Aveline Hill died May 18, 2023, according to legacy.com.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said traffic was being diverted from the main highway to U.S. Business Highway 287 due to another wreck shutting down the northbound lanes on May 17.

Carlson's pickup was traveling in the left northbound lane, and approaching the detour, the pickup had to move into the right-hand lane, according to allegations. The driver didn't see an SUV in the right-hand lane that was stopping because of slowed traffic.

The pickup struck the SUV in the rear, causing it to slam into the utility box trailer of a Freightliner Cascadia truck ahead of it.

Aveline was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth where she died. Two women and a 4-year-old boy in the SUV were injured, as was Carlson, who was treated and released. The driver of the Freightliner was not hurt.

