Driver charged after crashing vehicle into Massachusetts hotel being used as migrant shelter

A driver is facing a negligent operation charge after crashing into a Marlboro hotel, which was being used to house migrants.

Police responded to 265 Lakeside Ave., the address for the Holiday Inn, Thursday afternoon for reports of a crash.

Police say the driver of the SUV was pulling into a parking spot and hit the gas instead of the break, causing the car to hit the side of the building. No injuries were reported.

Migrants were residing at the hotel, police say.

Police say the crash does not appear intentional.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

