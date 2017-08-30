Dramatic aerial views of the flooding in Harvey’s aftermath

Neighborhood after neighborhood underwater. Submerged highways. The cities of coastal Texas in crisis. The destruction wrought by Hurricane Sandy, downgraded to a still deadly tropical storm, can be seen in these aerial photos of the floodwaters as the historic storm continues to pour a torrent of rain down on reeling communities.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

– Senior citizens in viral photo pose after rescue from Harvey floodwaters

– How to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey

– ‘We’re alive’: Texas woman describes what matters to her after fleeing Harvey’s floodwaters

– Animal lover rescues bats trapped under bridge by Hurricane Harvey

– Photos: Hurricane Harvey lashes Texas

– Photos: Animals rescued in the aftermath of Harvey

– Photos: ‘CATASTROPHE UNFOLDS’: How newspapers covered Harvey

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.