Senior citizens in viral photo pose after rescue from Harvey floodwaters

A disturbing photo taken Sunday at La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, showed assisted-living patients, some of them in wheelchairs, sitting stone-faced in the rising, murky water as Tropical Storm Harvey caused severe flooding. One woman appeared to be knitting.

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017





The photo, posted by the nursing home owner’s son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh, went viral and prompted the rescue of all 15 residents, three staff members and a cat named Bozo. The Galveston County Daily News confirmed the rescue, with Dickinson emergency management coordinator David Popoff telling the outlet, “We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers.”

Tuesday, McIntosh followed up and posted an update of the smiley “happy ending.”

The happy ending after all pic.twitter.com/W7eYtEBXIX — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 29, 2017





Nine of the evacuated patients are staying at Laurel Court in Alvin, Texas.

“It was our honor to welcome nine patients evacuated from La Vita Bella,” Laurel Court said in the statement.

“We were able to provide these patients with hot showers, food, warm beds, and a safe haven. Each is now resting comfortably.”

A separate photo showed Bozo resting comfortably, as well.

Another happy ending; Bozo was saved as well. Before the storm picture on chair at the nursing home and after the storm picture at the house pic.twitter.com/mMzGp184mj — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 29, 2017





