After a drag queen show during prom, an Albuquerque high school principal is removed

The principal of a high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been replaced and multiple employees have been put on administrative leave as the district investigates a drag queen show that took place during prom.

Earlier this week, the chief of Albuquerque Public Schools, Channell Segura, sent a letter to parents confirming the performance occurred during April 20's prom and said an investigation would determine how it happened and how it may have affected students.

Segura was unavailable for comment Friday. She did not say in the letter whether the replacement of Atrisco Heritage Academy High School's principal was related to the drag performance.

In a video on TikTok, students can be seen gathering around the performer in thigh-high black boots and a matching body suit, as the performer is bending over, squatting and dancing provocatively.

Atrisco Heritage Academy High School. (Google Maps)

NBC News affiliate KOB 4 in Albuquerque identified the performer as drag queen Mythica Sahreen.

Sahreen told the station that he previously worked with the Gay-Straight Alliance and was invited to perform at the prom. He did not say who invited him.

On the school’s official Facebook page, several people expressed disappointment and frustration over the performance.

“Every staff member who knew anything about that disgusting spectacle at prom should be fired," wrote a poster named Kristin Arnold Waide. "Immediately.”

Another poster, identified as Paul Miller, wrote, "How wicked and morally corrupt must people be to allow this? Whoever approved this should not be allowed anywhere near children.”

A poster named Robb Vann said the performance resembled grooming and predatory behavior.

“What do y’all teach the students there? Did not one person on staff stand up and say anything?" Vann wrote.

It was unclear whether the posters were parents of students at the school.

School district spokesperson Martin Salazar declined to say Friday whether the performance was approved by school officials or how many staff members were placed on leave.

“At this point, I do not have any other information to share,” he said.

The district this week named Anthony Lovato acting principal, he said. Former principal Irene Cisneros could not be reached for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com