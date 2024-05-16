Dr. Gupta discovers the results of an Alzheimer’s risk test

Facing concerns about his own family history of Alzheimer’s, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visits preventive neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson to have his own risk for dementia assessed in the CNN documentary “The Last Alzheimer’s Patient.” At the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases of Florida, Dr. Isaacson is leading a novel clinical trial focused on tracking and treating the aging brain through tools like comprehensive cognition tests and new, experimental blood biomarker measurements. Watch the full documentary on CNN’s “The Whole Story” premiering on May 19th at 8p et/pt and streaming on MAX on June 18.

