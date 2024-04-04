Dr. Gary L. Bowman, retired Neshaminy superintendent, has died. He led for a decade

Gary L. Bowman, who led the Neshaminy School District for ten years as superintendent, died Wednesday, April 3, according to a post to social media by the district.

No cause of death was given.

"We regret to announce the passing of Dr. Gary L. Bowman, who was the Superintendent of Neshaminy School District from 1992 until his retirement in 2002," the Facebook notice said. "Dr. Bowman devoted his life to education and public service as a teacher, school administrator in multiple roles, and active leader in community organizations both before and after his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Joan, who was a teacher and public librarian. We offer our condolences to the Bowman family.”

His son, Jason, is the current superintendent.

Bowman began his career in Bucks County in 1964 in the Centennial School District, teaching industrial arts and special education. He was director of federal programs in the Bristol Township School District from 1969 to 1975. After a stint as principal at Lower Southampton Elementary, he became assistant superintendent and then superintendent in 1992.

Dr. Gary L. Bowman, in an undated photo.

He retired from that position in 2002. He held degrees from Millersville University, the College of New Jersey and Bucknell University.

He received many honors, including the Stanton Kelton Award from the United Way for leadership, the Lower Bucks Chamber of Commerce, Pa. Music Educators and from Lower Southampton Township, where he lived. He was president of the Feasterville Rotary Club.

Mr. President Feasterville Rotary donates to NOVA

After his retirement from Neshaminy, he taught college courses at Gwynned Mercy. He was also certified to teach Stephen Covey's "Seven Habits of Highly Effective People."

His wife, Joan, died, in 2021. Her obit stated she was survived by her children, Warren, Jason, and was pre-deceased by son, Gary L. Bowman II. The Bowmans moved to Langhorne in 1964, where they raised their children.

Funeral and memorial arrangements were not available.

