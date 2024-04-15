DPS: Pampa officer-involved shooting being investigated by Texas Rangers

An officer-involved shooting left a suspect dead in Pampa Saturday night, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident involving Pampa police. DPS said a driver was fatally shot during a traffic stop that occurred around 8 p.m. Next of kin has not been notified.

The deceased will be transported to Lubbock for an autopsy, according to DPS, and no officers were injured. The city of Pampa said in a Facebook post that two police officers were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Suspect killed in Pampa officer-involved shooting