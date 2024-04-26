DPS investigating arrest of FOX 7 photojournalist during pro-Palestinian protest at UT

The Texas Department of Public Safety has opened an investigation into the arrest of a FOX 7 Austin photojournalist during Wednesday's pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas.

The photojournalist told reporters — including the American-Statesman — that his name was Carlos as troopers walked him, with his hands zip-tied behind his back, to a van to be taken to jail.

The arrest came at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday when police were ramping up efforts to push all protesters off the lawn of the South Mall on the UT campus. A line of state troopers barreled their way north in an effort to get protesters off the lawn. At the time, Carlos was near the George Washington statue, which sits at the north end of the lawn.

A Fox 7 Austin photojournalist, who said his name was Carlos, was arrested while covering Wednesday's pro-Palestinian protest.

A statement sent by the DPS states that Carlos could be seen in multiple videos "hitting a DPS Trooper in front of him with his camera before fellow troopers pull him back."

Carlos told reporters at the time that he was pushed. Videos of the incident show the photojournalist running up behind the group of officers and his camera can be seen hitting the back of a trooper. However, it's unclear what caused this to happen and whether it was intentional or accidental.

"As a law enforcement agency, upholding the laws and freedoms of the people of this state is our number one priority," the written statement said. "The department believes strongly in a journalist’s right to cover events of the day in a safe way; however, that does not except a person from following the law or the rules that have been put in place for the safety of others.

"While the department understands the need to be on-site, it is never acceptable to interfere with official police duties and assaulting an officer of the law — no matter the degree — will never be tolerated."

However, the photojournalist was not charged with assaulting a police officer, only with criminal trespassing, according to the statement.

The DPS said the case has been sent to the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Kevin McPherson, news director for FOX 7, declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: DPS investigating arrest of FOX 7 photojournalist at UT protest