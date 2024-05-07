DPS announces Featured Fugitive for May

May 6—AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Marcos Christopher Alonzo is this month's Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 during May 2024 if the tip is received this month.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release, Marcos Christopher Alonzo, 46, of Hutchins, has been wanted since February 2023, when a warrant was issued out of Dallas County for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2005, Alonzo was convicted of indecency with a child by contact following an incident with a 5-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. In 2011, Alonzo was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and subsequently sentenced to three years of confinement.

Alonzo is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest and both arms. More information about Alonzo or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 15 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including seven sex offenders and seven gang members.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

— Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

— Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

— Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.