A dozen KY school districts cancel events with severe weather on the horizon

At least a dozen Kentucky school districts Wednesday decided to dismiss classes or cancel afternoon and evening activities due to a severe weather forecast.

The cancellations were made by some districts for the second day in a row. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that afternoon and evening showers could become severe.

In Fayette County, where afternoon activities were canceled Tuesday, school leaders Wednesday were told to use discretion regarding decisions to delay or cancel indoor or outdoor activities.

“Currently, there is no district-wide plan to cancel afternoon or evening activities,” said district spokeswoman Dia Davidson-Smith. “Thunderstorms are expected to move into the area sometime after 6 p.m., however, the highest threat is projected to hit south of Fayette County.”

Among the school districts or schools that released early or canceled evening activities, according to WLEX, were Adair, Anderson, Corbin, East Bernstadt, Green, Kentucky Christian Academy, Laurel, Marion, Model Laboratory, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne and Whitley.