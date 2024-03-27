Doylestown 15-year old put what she read about into action, saved mom from diabetic coma

A 15-year old Girl Scout from Doylestown Troop 90205 has a lot to celebrate, and at the top of the list is the good health of her mother, whom she is credited for saving one hot August day last summer.

Elisha Snyder, a Rittman High School freshman, heard her mothing calling for her and her twin sister, Emily, in the middle of the night Aug. 6. She found Angela Snyder sitting in the bathroom, hands shaking and somewhat incoherent.

Her actions that morning, which included a Pixie Stix, perhaps preventing her mother from going into a diabetic coma, were recognized last week when Elisha was presented with the Girl Scout Medal of Honor.

At first, "I thought she was calling to help take care of the dog," Elisha said about her mom, but then she saw her sitting in the bathroom and her hands were shaking.

"I remember getting up at 4 a.m.," Angela Snyder said, but between that time and "coming to" about two hours later when she summoned her daughters, she is "not 100% sure" what happened.

Elisha later told her "I was saying my sugar was really low," Snyder said, but "I was oblivious."

However, "I could tell (Elisha) was there," she said.

Elisha said she was "a little bit" scared. "I never experienced it before."

But her quick thinking prevented her mother from going into a diabetic coma.

Book about a girl with diabetes helped Elisha know what to do

"I remembered from a book I read a girl had a type of diabetes," Elisha said, recalling as well Pixi Stix or apple juice could be used as an antidote to low blood sugar.

Unopened Pixi Stix actually were on hand at their house from among snacks they had purchased for a trip, but at the time she hadn't had scissors available to open them, Elisha said.

Angela Snyder said Elisha had to put the contents of the Pixi Stix down her throat.

"I think I gave her two," Elisha said.

Later, Emily made their mother a peanut butter sandwich.

In the aftermath of the crisis and following a call to her doctor, Snyder put together what may have happened − a combination of possible heat stroke from a recent day spent at the Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, not eating right and even a bout with COVID-19.

Lucky 13: Resourceful, resilient, competent

At the informal Medal of Honor ceremony at the Rittman branch of the Wayne County Public Library, Jane Christyson, CEO of Girl Scouts of North East Ohio, presented Elisha with her award, making her the 13th Girl Scout in the council to earn one in the last 17 years.

Elisha Snyder receives her Girl Scout medal from Jane Christyson for saving her mother's life. The medal is "given for saving a life or attempting to save a life without risk to the candidate's own life."

"Lucky 13," Christyson said, adding only about 500 Girl Scouts nationwide have been awarded it over the past 22 years.

"Resourceful, skilled and competent" are three of the characteristics needed, along with "the presence of mind to be of service to others," Christyson said.

Friends, family, fellow Girl Scouts gather to celebrate

Angela Snyder said Elisha was able to select from among several options for the presentation of her award. Her choice was to invite family and friends to be part of her celebration.

Among those present were her grandmother, great-grandmother, great-aunt and cousins.

Troop members included girls who have been together since they were Daisies in kindergarten, Angela Snyder said.

"If you're here, she thought something special of you," Snyder said.

"I'm very proud of her," Elisha's grandmother, Charlene Swietlik, said.

What she had read in a Babysitters Club book "popped into her head," Swietlik said. "That's the first thing she told me."

Swietlik, who was a Girl Scout, as was her daughter, Angela Snyder, said, "Both (Elisha and Emily) are very active in (church) youth group. They have very strong friendships and relationships."

Angela Snyder suggested Elisha for the award after reading in a Girl Scout newsletter about "another girl in Northeast Ohio who got this award for saving her brother from choking."

The Girl Scout Medal of Honor is "given for saving a life or attempting to save a life without risk to the candidate's own life," according to information from the Girl Scout organization.

Christyson also gave Elisha one of her personal CEO patches.

