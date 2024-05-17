Downtown Tacoma goes dark as power outage affects 1,400 customers

A Friday afternoon power outage has left 1,453 Tacoma Public Utilities customers without electricity.

As of 3:45 p.m., the utility had no estimated time for power restoration, according to its outage information map.

The outage occurred at 3:24 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

The affected area stretches from South 11th Street to South 21st Street and from between St. Joseph Medical Center to the University of Washington Tacoma campus.