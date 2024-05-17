Downtown Salem street closures Saturday for anti-abortion rally

Street closures are planned Saturday near the Oregon State Capitol in downtown Salem.

City officials announced a series of street closures coming Saturday to downtown Salem near the Capitol Mall.

The permitted closures will be in effect throughout the day. and coincide with the Oregon Right to Life annual Oregon March for Life event. The anti-abortion group's event includes a live band, speakers and march around the Capitol State Park.

Event organizers said attendance numbers in the thousands.

Permitted street closures for the event include Court Street between 12th and Cottage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and portions of Center and Court Street between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

City officials said drivers should expect increased pedestrian traffic and some delays. They are advised to plan accordingly and seek alternate routes.

Temporary signage indicating road closures and lane restrictions will be posted.

On-street parking may be limited. Information about free parking options downtown is available online.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com call 503-910-6616 or follow on X at @wmwoodworth.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Expect Salem street closures Saturday near the Capitol Mall