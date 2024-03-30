Downtown Improvement Authority hits the brakes on Cascades sculpture

Cascades Park won't be getting a sculpture to commemorate Tallahassee's bicentennial anniversary any time soon.

After about two years of planning and an extensive discussion this week, the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority's Board of Directors is pushing the pause button on its "Paradise Illuminated Bicentennial Sculpture." The public art was intended to commemorate Tallahassee's origin story on how it became the state capital.

In an email to partners and supporters, DIA Director Elizabeth Emmanuel said the ""the end of this project is due to a totality of circumstances."

"There was a confluence of unresolved questions surrounding the project," Emmanuel wrote. "Public art is hard. It is often messy, complicated, and expensive. It takes something near magic to pull it off – everything needs to be just right in order for it to work. Unfortunately, sometimes it doesn’t, it is as complicated and simple as that."

"We are all so disappointed by the fact that it cannot come to pass as it is currently planned."

She went on to say the proposal had an abundance of support for the "vision, passion, or talent." The timeline to push the project forward — coupled with the Emmanuel's resignation effective April 1 and no named successor — prompted the board to pause the project.

Emmanuel, who'd been the DIA director for five years, spearheaded much of the organization's growth. She told the Democrat in an earlier interview she had hoped to see the project come to fruition or, at the very least, get it positioned to be completed later

Why a waterfall? What inspired the artistic Cascades concept

The sculpture was inspired by a newspaper column by the late Gerald Ensley who proposed something to be done to commemorate Tallahassee being named the state's capital. At the time, he thought a statue of John Lee Williams, one of the city's founding fathers, could be erected in the park.

During an exploration of the countryside that would become the seat of government in 1823, Williams fell in love with the "well-watered" and "beautiful land." He particularly was drawn to a "cascade" about a half mile north, northwest of the future capital.

He first described the waterfall in his journal of the trip, saying it fell “20 to 30 feet.” Later, he amended its size, according to Ensley.

“(There is a) pleasant mill stream, the collected waters of several fine springs,” Williams wrote, which "winds along the eastern border of the city, until it falls fifteen or sixteen feet into a gulf scooped out by its own current and finally sinks into the cleft of a rock at the base of an opposite hill.”

The waterfall was destroyed by railroad construction in the 1860s; the remaining sinkhole was a popular Tallahassee swimming hole until the early 20th century when it was obliterated by use as a garbage dump.

During Monday's meeting, there was discussion regarding concerns that the city's Parks and Recreation Department had about the project. The city's attorney said they no longer could support the project.

"Not everyone has concerns," Emmanuel told the Democrat. "I think the concerns that Parks and Rec may have over the project are concerns over the budget and the way that it's grown, and who will take ownership of the project moving forward with me stepping away from this position."

Ashley Edwards, director of the city's Parks and Recreational Department, was contacted by the Tallahassee Democrat but she did not directly respond for comment.

A city spokesperson later confirmed after speaking with Edwards that "the City’s Parks and Recreation department has been supportive of this initiative from the start and throughout the process and agrees with the DIA director’s assessment that the project not move forward."

Many partners joined in the effort to see this idea become a reality: the city of Tallahassee, Knight Foundation through Community Foundation of North Florida, Bicentennial Steering Committee, Florida State University Master Craftsman Studio, Capital City Bank Group, Tallahassee Historical Society and more.

Project drew wide community support

To date, financial commitments and pledges for the sculpture were roughly $33,000 in private donations, $68,000 in-kind contributions and $82,000 from the Knight Foundation, which still would have left the DIA about $89,000 short based on the latest cost estimates.

Emmanuel said the project would have needed funds from the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency to stay on schedule. She said board members were hesitant about making contractual commitments knowing that the project funding was at a deficit and not having a new director to lead the project.

Downtown Improvement Authority Board Chairman Slaton Murry said the organization hopes to have a new director named by mid-April.

'The board decided on Monday to pause the project until we gather more information from our various project partners and as we make the transition to our new executive director," said Murray, in a text to the Tallahassee Democrat. "We have received some exciting applications for our ED position and are very bullish on the TDIA’s direction going forward."

