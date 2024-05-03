Dover man who 'catfished' teen girls for explicit photos gets 20 years in prison

CONCORD — Evan Gadarowski, 29, of Dover, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for manipulating teenage girls to send him explicit photos and videos and distributing them, according to U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.

Gadarowski had pleaded guilty in October to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. U.S. District Court Judge Samantha Elliott sentenced Gadarowski to 10 years of supervised release to follow his time in prison.

Gadarowski solicited, received and disseminated sexually explicit images and videos of numerous minor victims between 2018 and 2021, according to Young. Gadarowski “catfished” his victims by posing as a teenage girl using sexually explicit images and videos of one minor victim and adopting them as part of a fictious online persona, Young said. He posed as a bisexual female and pursued online relationships with high-school aged girls.

Gadarowski sent sexually explicit images and videos of one minor victim to others and induced unsuspecting minor victims to send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves in return, according to Young. He sold sexually explicit images online.

“The defendant caused numerous minor survivors unimaginable trauma and pain," Young said in a prepared statement. "He manipulated high-school aged girls into thinking he was someone he was not and used this fictitious persona to gain their trust to obtain explicit images and videos from them. In some instances, when these survivors resisted his demands for more images, he threatened to disseminate the compromising images already in his possession to others.”

The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was involved in the investigation.

“Cases in which child victims fall prey to the actions of sexual predators who choose to take advantage of their innocence and threaten their physical and emotional well-being have risen at an alarming rate,” said Lt. Eric Kinsman of the Portsmouth Police Department, who is commander of the ICAC Task Force.

Kinsman noted resources for parents and children can be found at icactaskforce.org.

Homeland Security Investigations led the federal investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Dover man sentenced 20 years for child sex abuse material convictions