Dover looking to ease paid parking rules for U.S. military veterans: Here's the proposal

DOVER — Veterans of the U.S. military would be offered free, three-hour parking in metered spots in the city as part of a proposal being weighed by Dover officials.

The Dover Parking Commission-backed plan calls for those with New Hampshire veteran license plates, used by the person qualifying for those plates, to receive free parking in metered spaces for “no more than three hours each day.”

If approved, the proposal would add military veterans to the ordinance along with Purple Heart and Gold Star recipients, prisoners of war, and survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack in December 1941.

“Any vehicle with license plates from another state or United States territory bearing substantially equivalent governmental license plates shall, provided the vehicle is in use by the person qualifying for said special license plates, likewise be entitled to no more than three hours each day of free parking in metered spaces,” the ordinance states.

The city’s parking commission gave its stamp of approval on the proposal on Feb. 20. The City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to move the proposed ordinance amendment to a second reading and public hearing on May 8.

Paid parking is in effect in Dover Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Paid parking is not enforced on Sundays.

Tied into the proposed ordinance amendment is a pitch to impose a one-way restriction on a portion of Fifth Street, which was approved to go to a second reading and public hearing next month in tandem with the veteran parking payment plan.

The westerly traffic restriction would run on Fifth Street from the intersection with Chestnut Street to the intersection with Fourth Street.

