Dover City Schools working to create a culture of recognition in the district

At Dover City Schools, we know that education isn't only about test scores and grades. It's about fostering a love of learning, nurturing talent and celebrating the achievements of our students and our staff. We work to build a culture of recognition within our schools, creating opportunities to applaud the dedication of all within our school community.

Karie McCrate

Recently, we have had two experiences that exemplify this spirit. This spring, Dover City Schools’ literacy leaders showcased the district at the state’s annual Literacy Academy Lab in Columbus. In 2020, the district earned a K-12 literacy grant and has been highlighted statewide for dedication to building a strong foundation in reading and writing for every child. This spring’s conference celebrated the work of our teachers and staff through Dover City Schools’ recognition as a leader in effective literacy practices.

This commitment to student success is further underscored by our recent achievement of the prestigious Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW). Across the more than 600 school districts in Ohio, Dover was one of only 42 to be recognized. This award highlights significant improvement in both student achievement levels and academic growth. This is a testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated educators, staff and students, all working together to create a district where excellence thrives.

This achievement is built upon the dedication of our students, parents, and educators to challenge each other and foster a love of learning. We are proud to be recognized within Ohio for both our classroom practices and our high student learning outcomes.

We remain dedicated to providing our students with the reading and writing skills they need to succeed and helping them grow into well-rounded, prepared citizens. By empowering our educators and celebrating innovative approaches, together, we celebrate a district where students grow, and learning is celebrated.

Karie McCrate is superintendent of Dover City Schools.

