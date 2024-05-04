Double shooting in North Memphis injures 2 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are in critical condition after a double shooting in North Memphis, police say.

At 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Staten Avenue.

A male and female victim were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say that two people are detained.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

