Double homicide in Caddo Parish. Law enforcement looking for suspect

Caddo Parish Sheriff Office is looking for a man who allegedly had involvement in the death of a man and woman Thursday, April 18.

According to the sheriff's office, the two victims were found in a home in the 5900 block of Attaway Hill Lane when one of the victims failed to show up to work. Deputies were dispatched to the location for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies located the two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office believes that Michael McKnight, 26, has alleged involvement with this double homicide.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on this crime or the whereabouts of McKnight to contact Detective Matt Purgerson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-464-9641 or the main Sheriff’s Office number at 318-675-2170.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Double homicide outside Shreveport. Police looking for suspect