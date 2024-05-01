Dornink congratulates local 2024 Century Farms

Apr. 30—In a press release issued on Monday, Sen. Gene Dornink (R-Brownsdale) congratulated Minnesota family farms, including the seven Century Farms in Senate District 23, that have been recognized as Century Farms and Sesquicentennial Farms by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau.

This program recognizes farms that have been in continuous ownership by a family for at least 100 years (Century Farm) or at least 150 years (Sesquicentennial Farm).

"Family-owned farms play an integral role in Minnesota's vibrant agricultural history," Dornink said. "Operating a farm for more than a century takes immense hard work and perseverance. Congratulations and thank you for your great contributions to our community and state!"

Among the listing of century farms this year, four of them are in Mower County including the DeVos Family Farm (1924) of Elkton, the Anderson (1910) and Roy And Nancy Corbitt farms (1888) of Rose Creek and the Schlichting Farm (1913) of Waltham.

Century farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and encompass 50 acres or more. Receiving the Century Farm honor is a momentous achievement, signifying a family's commitment to preserving their land and way of life across multiple generations. Since the program began back in 1976, over 11,000 Minnesota farms have earned this distinguished recognition.

The Sesquicentennial Farm designation is reserved for a rare and special group of farms that have remained in the same family for 150 years or more. To qualify, the farm must be at least 50 acres in size and actively involved in agricultural production.

Recipients receive an outdoor sign designating the farm as a "Century Farm" or "Sesquicentennial Farm" and a certificate signed by the governor of Minnesota and presidents of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Minnesota State Fair. Information on the farm recipients will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the State Fair.