“Don't tell me to calm down!” Jasmine Crockett gets into heated argument with Anna Paulina Luna at House hearing.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) got into a heated argument with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) on Thursday night after Luna told her to “calm down.”

During a House Oversight Committee markup of a contempt of Congress citation against Attorney General Merrick Garland, for not releasing audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur, Crockett asked for clarification about what comments could be kept on the hearing record. At issue was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) minutes earlier sparking a fracas when she insulted Crockett for her “fake eyelashes.”

Crockett then appeared to take a shot at Greene:

“I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleached blonde, bad built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett asked House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY).

Luna then asked Comer to strike Crockett’s words from the record.

Crockett: “I’m trying to find clarification on what qualifies.”

Luna: “We’re not going to do this. You guys earlier — ”

Crockett and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) then shouted over Luna, pointing out that Republicans moved to strike Greene’s eyelashes comments from the record, which Democrats opposed.

“Calm down,” Luna said to Crockett.

Crockett: “No! No, no, no, because this is what y’all do!”

Luna: “I can't hear you with your yelling.”

Crockett: “No! Don't tell me to calm down! Because y’all talk noise and then you can’t take it! … If I come and talk shit about her, y’all gonna have a problem!”

Luna: “I don’t know why you’re acting like that. It’s not cute.”