Don't be an April Fool, Sarasota. Stand up to save the McAlpin House.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before . . .

Another historic Sarasota structure is on the potential chopping block, and not for the first time. Local developers’ mantra seems to be, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,” so here we are repeating history again even as some of us are attempting to preserve it.

Carrie Seidman

Next week – on April Fool’s Day as it happens – the Sarasota City Commission will hear arguments from the developer planning a mixed-used development for 3-plus prime acres near Burns Court in downtown Sarasota, appealing for the second time the Historic Preservation Board’s 4-0 denial of a demolition permit for the historic McAlpin House at 1530 Cross St.

Commissioners tabled discussion of a similar appeal for demolition last October, staying a decision for six months and encouraging Orange Pineapple LLC to explore other options, including moving the house to another site or incorporating the structure into its development plan.

At the time, Erin DiFazio, program director of the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation (SAHP) heralded the stay as a giant stride forward by city government, which in recent years has greenlighted demolitions of other historic buildings.

“The fact that they continued it rather than approving the demolition demonstrated huge progress,” DiFazio said at the time. “They recognized it as a historic property with value to the community.”

The McAlpin House is significant because of who built it and how it was built. George McAlpin built the original sidewalks and seawall in Sarasota in the early 1900s. A concrete magnate, he used his pioneering rusticated blocks for the house’s structure.

Nevertheless, on Monday the applicants will return to the city commission chambers to argue that their efforts to find another option have produced “no viable alternative” to demolition. The 200-plus page packet of supporting materials submitted in advance for the agenda item emphasizes why the building can’t be saved, rather than how it might be.

Their investigations – which included talks with 17 “interested parties” and four house moving companies – led them to the conclusion that moving the home off-site was impossible due to either infrastructure limitations, the condition of the structure and/or costs for renovation to adapt the home to residential use.

They also maintain – with far less corroborating evidence – that “due to the size and orientation of the structure as a whole, as well as aesthetic considerations, keeping the structure fully intact has also been determined not to be feasible.”

These arguments come as a disappointment to the staff of the SAHP, who reached out to consultants for the development team in November to suggest that moving the structure within the site was an optimal solution that would not mean any loss of development rights. A 2018 study had previously determined that the house could be moved west to an empty lot adjacent to the Pineapple Avenue roundabout that would make integrating it into the overall design easier. At that time, the Historic Preservation Board granted the previous owners a Certificate of Appropriateness to move it.

But apparently that option was never considered.

“Most of their appeal is based on the impossibility of moving it,” said Tom McArdle, SAHP secretary and treasurer. “We don’t think they did the job the commission asked them to do, which was to come back with alternatives. And they didn’t come up with the most obvious one, which is to move it on the site and build around it.”

Neither did the development team take the SAHP up on its offer to meet and discuss how the expansion of a “transfer of development rights” (TDR) program within the downtown core – which is on track for approval before year’s end – would not only allow for preservation of the house, but give the developers a height bonus for a new structure on the parcel.

Despite having not yet submitted a development plan, Orange Pineapple has moved forward with a request to vacate the whole of Cross Street – the short one-way between the roundabout at Pineapple Avenue and Orange Street on which the house is located – which is now in the final stages of receiving city approval. At a height of 10 stories, that vacation will supply an additional 170,000 extra square feet of building space for development.

The footprint of the McAlpin house is approximately 1,800-square-feet, which represents only about 1.3% of the total site. The street vacation will add more than 17,000 square feet of land, a 12% bonus.

“Considering they’re asking the city to be quite generous in giving them that road for free,” says Dave Baber, vice president of the SAHP, “it doesn’t seem unreasonable that you could keep this house on the site in a way that’s meaningful.”

Instead, the developers propose to incorporate “portions” of the house – or, more likely, “salvaged materials” – and erect an historical marker “to honor the legacy of the McAlpin within the future development.”

The house, built in 1912 is significant both for who built it and how it was built. The home of concrete magnate and influential developer George McAlpin, a partner of Owen Burns, it features the “rusticated block” style (concrete blocks roughened to mimic stone) he pioneered.

While there are a few other examples of this technique in town – like the Wilson House (a two-story rusticated block home moved successfully from Orange Avenue to Urfer Park) and the Halton House on Cocoanut Avenue – the McAlpin house, which received local historic certification in the 1980s, is the original.

And unlike many local vintage structures threatened with demolition that have suffered from major neglect to the point of making resurrection untenable, it has been declared sound and capable of being moved by structural engineers and is eligible for placement on the national historic register.

The outcome of this not-so-funny joke will be written Monday by the city commission, which has the power to put an end to this request – or to the structure itself. Let’s hope the punchline doesn’t involve a punch in the gut to the preservation of Sarasota’s roots.

Contact Carrie Seidman at carrie.seidman@gmail.com or 505-238-0392.

