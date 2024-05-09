Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump enters politics as GOP convention delegate

Politics is a family affair for former President Donald Trump and his youngest son is the latest to join in.

Trump's son Barron, an 18-year-old who will graduate from high school this year, will have a formal role in the Republican National Convention.

The Republican Party of Florida selected Barron as an at-large delegate, meaning he will be among Florida's 125 delegates to cast their votes for Trump at the July convention in Milwaukee.

Trump's family members have played integral roles in his campaign and administration, with daughter Ivanka Trump, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner all intimately involved.

Viktor Knavs (from left) Melania Trump, Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump, and Bethesda-by-the-Sea Rector the Rev. Tim Schenck await the arrival of the casket of Amalia Knavs at the church on Thursday January 18, 2024. Barron Trump will be an at large delegate from Florida at the Republican National Convention in July.

Still a child during Trump's first two campaigns and White House stretch, Barron Trump has been less visible. The convention will be his first big appearance on the national political stage.

The Florida GOP released the list of delegates late Wednesday evening. In additional to Barron, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Trump daughter Tiffany Trump (now Tiffany Boulos) also are delegates. Eric Trump is the chair of Florida's delegation.

"We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation," Florida GOP Chair Evan Power said in a statement.

The Trump family has come to dominate the Republican Party in recent years and continues to remake the GOP in the image of the former president and his MAGA movement.

Other notable delegates from Florida: Former state Attorney General Pam Bondi, major GOP donor Ike Perlmutter and Kimberly Guifoyle, who is in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr..

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Barron Trump will serve as GOP delegate for his father, Donald Trump