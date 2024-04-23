Donald Trump's trial should be televised. Here's the case for courtroom transparency

On Day 1 of The Trial, the former president’s hair and skin looked darker. And his mood was dark, too. And, why not? He was facing a tawdry criminal trial in his hometown, New York City, that will drag him and maybe his wife through the mud again in what promises to be a rough-and-tumble court case during the thick of his re-election campaign.

It is a trial that will not only remind voters of his grab-the-lower-region-of-women’s-private parts remarks, but also of his alleged affair with a pornographic movie actress who he allegedly tried to silence with a $130,000 payment in an alleged attempt to protect his 2016 campaign. A conviction on 34 counts of fraudulently altering business records could land him in jail for four years. Who wouldn’t be gloomy? A lot of allegedlys floating around.

Yet, on Day 1, he dozed off in court. His head jerked up when he got a note from his defense attorney. He then urged counsel to argue with the judge on a motion. He showed dismay when the judge hesitated granting him a day off to attend his son’s graduation, even though Donald Trump had never attended the graduations of his other four children.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R), after arriving for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump's unprecedented criminal trial is set for opening statements after final jury selection ended Friday. (Photo by Victor J. Blue - Pool/Getty Images)

On Day 2, as jury selection started, he muttered and motioned toward one of the potential jurors, and the judge, who has already gagged him on certain out-of-court statements, harshly rebuked the former president: “I won’t have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom.”

Why won't we see any of the Trump trial ourselves?

If Trump had stood trial in New York in 1996, cameras would have captured the snoozes, the gestures, the mutterings that the press can only now use words to describe.

New York, you see, has not allowed TV cameras since 1997, one of only two states that forbid video coverage even for the trial of the first President to be criminally prosecuted in 247 years.

“New York is an extreme outlier among the states,” asserts a 2022 Fund for Modern Courts report.

We will miss so much more: his glaring when Michael Cohen, his former fixer turned accuser, takes the stand; his disdain when Stormy Daniels testifies; Lord knows what he will do when and if Melania comes to court — you will have to take the word of the assembled press what it looks like and how it plays out. People in the courtroom will see it, but the rest of us won’t.

If and when he goes on trial in Georgia, we will see it. But not his two trials in the federal courts — and not in New York.

The great state of New York, the Empire State, the state has that has been at the center of so many progressive causes, has failed miserably for 25 years. Even though the state permitted cameras for a decade, its Legislature has failed time and again to bring them back.

Mike Kelly: Can Americans trust a verdict in Donald Trump's hush-money case? Will they?

It is baffling.

“The public benefit outweighs any negatives,” lawyer and professor Jay C. Carlisle told me. “It’s a perfect example of something that should be available. It is a tragedy.”

Carlisle was one of 12 members of a state commission that in a definitive 1997 report argued for permitting cameras. The commission found “no evidence that the presence of cameras in New York cases has actually interfered in a particular case with the fair administration of justice.”

Adds Carlisle, “The bottom line is that there is an extraordinarily strong compelling public interest in the trial which requires coverage by cameras in the courtroom.”

Opinion: Trump was unhinged during first week of hush money trial. He'll only get weirder.

We know cameras in courtrooms fuel fair trials

I’ve written about this issue for more than 25 years. And I’ve read report after report concluding there is little danger for an individual charged with a crime from getting a fair trial simply by the presence of cameras. Sure, the Sixth Amendment guarantees a fair trial to all citizens, but it does not expressly or implicitly prohibit a public trial. Thus, states can pass laws permitting cameras subject to reasonable regulations.

There was a time when flashbulb pops and wires snaking through court were disruptive to judicial serenity — and a fair trial. But not now. Cameras whir silently and the result is clear: Judges behave better. Attorneys come more prepared. The press cannot distort or sensationalize. The people in the glass house know they are being watched.

Three times the New York Legislature has extended its “experiment.” All with success. Even Judge Judith Kaye, then chief judge of New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, wanted the televising to be made permanent. Last year New York came closer than ever when its Senate passed legislation to permit cameras. However, the Assembly, usually the more progressive of the two branches of the Legislature, refused to pass a version. The attempt failed again.

This is an old story in New York, notoriously corrupt as well as progressive. In 1997 the powerful speaker of the assembly, Sheldon Silver, now deceased after dying in prison while serving sentence for taking $4 million in bribes, killed legislation making it permanent. Lobbyists for defense lawyers, wealthy and strong in New York, can sway the lawyers in the state Assembly.

That camera-shy defense lawyers get away with this befuddles me. It’s the fuzzy brush of authoritarianism melding with corruption, another old American story.

We are in 2024. We’ve been living with TV for 75 years. Livestreaming is now our life. Life is a movie. We can all watch. And, after all, in the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution the Founders wanted trials to be “public.”

They didn’t envision television, of course. But wasn’t the purpose for the public to see governing events — like a trial of a former president — in order to make up their minds about voting? Was not public meant to stop those in power — the authoritarians — from getting away with things behind closed doors? Didn’t we want people to make up their own minds about public events based on informed close scrutiny?

The Trump trial raises a lot of free press and fair trial questions, aside from cameras in the courts. Can pre-trial publicity be controlled? Can the press be stopped from describing jurors? How much can the judge gag defendant Trump? It’s messy. But democracy is messy. And we are better off if we see the mess than if we try to sweep it under a rug.

Rob Miraldi

Professor Carlisle rightly observes: “People are curious, they want to learn, draw their own opinions. Especially on an issue of this historic importance. What better way than to see first-hand and live? So much goes on visually that paints a full picture.”

I agree. I want to feel what it is like in the courtroom so I can judge if my former president — who wants to us to hail him as the chief again — is really a crook like the New York prosecutors and a lot of evidence insists.

Rob Miraldi’s writing on the First Amendment has won numerous awards. He taught journalism at the State University of New York. Email: rob.miraldi@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Trump’s trial should be on TV. New York must get with the times