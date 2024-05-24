Donald Trump Tells Bronx Rally Of His Heroic Wardrobe Struggles

Donald Trump lauded his ability to dress himself at a rally in the Bronx on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

“Some of the greatest days of my business career were the toughest times, but I enjoyed waking up every single morning and go to battle,” he said. “A lot of people say to me today — the toughest business people, people that you know about — ‘Could I ask you a question? How do you do it?’ I say, ‘Do what?’ ‘How do you get up in the morning and put your pants on? Why do you put the pants on?’ I’ll explain it to you someday. ‘How do you do it? How do you get up? How do you do it?’”

Trump: A lot of people ask me “how do you put your pants on?” pic.twitter.com/a8RUJwdewU — Acyn (@Acyn) May 23, 2024

Trump has had good reason for putting clothes on of late ― he’s had to appear in court for his hush money trial that has now advanced to the closing arguments.

Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee and four-time-indicted ex-White House occupant, has boasted of his pants courage before to presumably play up his determination in the face of adversity.

Besides, who wants to vote for a guy who’s “all mouth and no trousers,” as they say across the pond.

People on social media hit Trump below the belt for his latest claim:

Trump: A lot of people ask me “how do you put your pants on?” pic.twitter.com/a8RUJwdewU — Acyn (@Acyn) May 23, 2024

In fairness, it’s a valid question. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 24, 2024

Step one — call the diaper valet. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 24, 2024

Pretty sure his morning nurse takes care of that pic.twitter.com/dHq1B3qrho — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) May 24, 2024

Of all of the things I haven’t wondered about Trump, I haven’t wondered this the most — Jamie (@jrtoastyman) May 23, 2024

A hooker or porn star usually helps him — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) May 23, 2024

That's his daily achievement, putting his pants on — paul duffy (@paulduffy68) May 23, 2024

He doesn’t. The Emperor has no clothes. — Susan ✨⚖️✨ ☮️ 💟 (@SusanInDelaware) May 23, 2024

Related...