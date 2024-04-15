Is Donald Trump planning campaign rally in Wildwood?

WILDWOOD — Former President Donald Trump, who drew a sea of supporters here in January 2020, may be returning to this beach town, published reports say.

The city's commissioners approved a permit for a May 11 event at 7:30 p.m. on the Lincoln Avenue beach, according to a community news blog, Wildwood Video Archives.

Other events in Wildwood that day are to include a cheer competition, a hot rod and muscle car show, yoga on the beach and the city’s Wildwoods Spring Fling Festival.

An online agenda for an April 15 special meeting said the three commissioners were to take action after private consideration of an unspecified special event.

The city's website provided no information about the outcome of the 4 p.m. session.

It described the commissioners' private review as "execution session," an apparent reference to executive session.

Mayor Ernie Troiano did not respond to a request for additional information.

Trump, then the president, drew a crowd to Wildwoods Convention Center more than six years ago. He appeared with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who had recently left the Democrats to join the Republican party.

Representatives of the Trump campaign and Van Drew could not be reached for comment Monday.

This story will be updated.

