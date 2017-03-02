Donald Trump Is Importing Asia’s Cronyism

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

—U.S. President Donald Trump, Feb. 8, 2017

Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House has brought with it a level of personal and family aggrandizement unprecedented in modern American life. Trump appears willing and eager to use all the powers of the executive branch at his disposal to reward his family, his businesses, and his friends. In the first month of his presidency, Trump held three official meetings at his own resort, Mar-a-Lago, reportedly costing U.S. taxpayers $10 million. But more than that, Trump and his family are also using the power of the U.S. government to attempt to punish real or perceived enemies. Not only has Trump directly criticized companies, but Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, recently called upon the leadership at Time Warner to punish its subsidiary CNN for running negative stories about the president and his family.

Half a globe away, South Korean President Park Geun-hye faces impeachment for her own abuse of office. Park — the daughter of strongman Park Chung-hee, who ruled Korea from 1961 to 1979 — reportedly used her political power to secure admission to an elite university for the daughter of her close confidante, Choi Soon-sil. She also used pressure and threats to extort close to $100 million in “donations” to set up a think tank that would serve as a sinecure for her and Choi upon leaving office. Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of Samsung — the country’s biggest and most important conglomerate — and grandson of its founder, was arrested in early February, charged with offering Park up to $38 million in bribes.

Park is hardly unique; during Suharto’s rule in Indonesia from 1967 to 1998, his three daughters and three sons became fabulously wealthy, with assets reportedly greater than $15 billion and shares in more than 500 companies. In 2015, the Indonesian Supreme Court ordered Suharto’s children to pay back $450 million in funds embezzled while their father was in power. Last year, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was accused by the United States of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from the government investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad and laundering it through the United States.

Yet East Asian countries are attempting to move away from societies run by personalities, not toward them. Even in China, dominated by a deeply entrenched Communist Party and an increasingly personalized leadership under President Xi Jinping, the official rhetoric talks of ending the “rule of man” and strengthening the “rule of law.” Trump, on the other hand, wants the American people to trust him and his family — not courts or experts. Punishing some companies and rewarding others will also be harder for Trump than for his Asian counterparts. Both the wider American economy and government sector are so large and diffuse that Trump cannot possibly have the same influence on American business and political life that Asian autocrats in smaller and more centralized countries have had on theirs. But he can push the United States in the wrong direction, toward an atmosphere of greater clannishness and cronyism that other nations are trying to leave behind.

Most East Asian countries — and indeed much of the globe — are characterized by cronyism. This process depends on the assiduous cultivation of personal relationships between elites, including through intermarriage, and the concentration of extensive economic power in political leadership. When access to the state is a main avenue to economic success, and the state is in the hands of an insular elite, businesses know precisely to whom to direct their political payoffs to influence policy decisions. Banks, for instance, loan money based more on their assessment of a particular person’s importance rather than the qualities of the project. When business and politics are based on people, not laws, in this way, the usual outcomes are erratic economic policy and extensive corruption.

Cronyism is typical in East Asia because the clan — or family unit — is still the fundamental building block of many of the region’s societies. Today, for example, Singapore, Japan, and both North Korea and South Korea have dynastic leaders. The past half-century of Philippine politics has been dominated by the Aquino-Marcos family rivalry. Ferdinand Marcos ruled from 1965 to 1986, first as democratically elected president and then as strongman. Marcos’s wife and son have served as senator, representative, and governor of the state of Ilocos Norte. Cory Aquino (1986-1992) and her son Benigno Aquino (2010-2016) have both served as president.