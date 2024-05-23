Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump will visit New York City for a rally Thursday.

It will be Trump’s first campaign event in New York since 2016. The rally will be in Crotona Park, a borough where Trump lost to President Joe Biden by 78 points.

The event has a permit for a crowd of 3,500, according to the NYPD. Trump’s criminal trial is not in session tomorrow.

Trump held a rally on May 11 down the Jersey Shore.

