Donald Trump faces backlash after sharing video featuring a hogtied Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump is facing intense criticism for what Democrats say is a new low this weekend after sharing a video on his social media website that has an image of President Joe Biden hogtied.

In a 20-second video posted on the presumptive Republican nominee's Truth Social page, a pickup truck featuring pro-Trump flags can be seen with a large decal on its rear end showing Biden bound by his legs and hands, lying horizontally.

Trump indicated the clip was filmed in Long Island on Thursday while he was there attending the wake of Officer Jonathan Diller, a New York City police officer gunned down in the line of duty.

Donald Trump (L) and Joe Biden (R) during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Promoting the video ignited a new round of condemnation from Trump's critics, who pointed to how the GOP contender has repeatedly used grisly images in the past and asserted it crosses a serious line in U.S. politics.

"A realistic picture of President Biden tied up helpless in the back of a van with Trump's gloating mug in front of the scene. He's threatening the president's life," Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor emeritus said in a March 29 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"That's a felony. If anyone else did it, the feds would arrest him. What now?"

Neither the Trump nor Biden campaigns immediately responded to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump posts video online showing Biden hogtied