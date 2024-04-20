Donald Trump 'Dozed Off' In Court For A Third Time After MAGA Called His Sleeping 'A Ruse'

Donald Trump appeared to have been caught napping for the third time during a hearing for his hush money trial. Die-hard Trump supporters previously claimed he's acting and that his napping episodes are a "ruse."

The former president is being accused of falsifying company records to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels after she alleged that they had an affair around the time he married Melania Trump.

Donald Trump Caught Napping For The Third Time

MEGA

According to a report, Trump was caught dozing off while the jury selection in his hush money trial was in process on Wednesday.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote that the former president "appears to have fallen asleep in court again" after he was caught napping twice before.

"It happened several times just now. His eyes were closed for extended periods, and his head dropped down twice," Haberman reported.

The journalist noted that the first instance in which Trump was caught sleeping was on Monday when the trial began.

"Even as a judge was hearing arguments on last-minute issues in a criminal case that centers on salacious allegations and threatens to upend his bid for the presidency, Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest," Haberman reported.

She continued, "The former president's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, passed him notes for several minutes before Mr. Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them."

MAGA Supporters Believe The Former President Is Pretending To Fall Asleep

MEGA

Trump's aide outrightly denied the reports that the billionaire politician has been sleeping in court, with many of his supporters claiming he's only acting to show how unbothered he is by the trial, per Page Six.

"This is 100% Fake News coming from 'journalists' who weren't even in the courtroom," a Trump Campaign spokesperson shared.

According to the news outlet, die-hard Trump supporters suggested that the former president's antics are just theatrics to convey how unbothered he is with the trial, which he has often dubbed a "scam."

"He thinks it's bulls--t, it's boring, it's not worth his time," the insider claimed. "It's a ruse. Everything he does is calculated. He's never fallen asleep. It's not a thing he does. He goes to several meetings a day."

MEGA

According to Page Six, Trump would have to make do without the support of the women in his life for the trial. His daughter, Ivanka, was sighted in Manhattan this week, but sources say she wouldn't be dropping by in court to show her support.

The former white house advisor made a rare sighting in New York this week after she was seen leaving the ritzy Aman Hotel in Midtown with a broad smile across her face.

It came around when jurors were being selected for her father's trial in a courthouse downtown, raising speculations that she would attend the session to support him. However, a source stated that she would never appear in court for the hush money trial.

"I'm told Ivanka has spoken to her father over the last few days and remains as supportive as ever," the insider said.

They added, "One thing that is for certain is that she will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania. The trial remains embarrassing for all the Trump women."

Donald Trump's Lawyers Say Stormy Daniels 'Refused' Subpoena

MEGA

Trump's attorneys have now claimed that Daniels "refused" a subpoena connected to the trial and that it was allegedly left "at her feet" outside a bar in New York.

In a court filing seen by RadarOnline, a process server hired by Trump's lawyers alleged that the former adult film star shunned him after he approached her with papers demanding information connected to a recent documentary about her life and alleged affair with Trump.

"I stated she was served as I identified her and explained to her what the documents were," process server Dominic DellaPorte wrote in the court filing.

"She did not acknowledge me and kept walking inside the venue," he continued, "and she had no expression on her face."

The "Apprentice" alum is being charged with falsifying company documents in a $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her about an alleged affair they had.

Donald Trump Demands Gag Order Be Removed

MEGA

On his Truth Social platform, the former president raged about the gag order in his hush money trial, blasting Judge Merchan for seemingly restricting him from responding to people "lying" about him on television.

"This conflicted, Trump-Hating Judge won't let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long," Trump vented.

He added, "He is running roughshod over my lawyers and legal team. The New York System of 'Justice' is being decimated by critics from all over the World. I want to speak or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!"