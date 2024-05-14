Domestic violence suspect shot by Wichita Police Department officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 42-year-old man was injured after being shot by a Wichita Police Department officer late Monday.

It happened near 13th and Tyler around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 1600 block of N. Wood.

When officers arrived, they attempted to arrest the man. After a struggle, one officer fired shots.

“So he was transported to the hospital in non-life threatening injuries, and at this point, with the protocol between the sheriff’s department and the Wichita Police Department, our ALERT (Advanced Law Enforcement Response Team) Team has been activated,” Capt. Ronald Hunt, Wichita Police Department, said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will be taking over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The WPD said all other information on the shooting will now come from the sheriff’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.