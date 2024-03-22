Dolton trustees vote for more transparent investigation into Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s Las Vegas trip

Four Dolton trustees and the village clerk called Thursday for an outside investigator to look into a recent trip to Las Vegas spearheaded by embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

The leaders also discussed the village’s financial situation, saying they receive calls from contractors who have not been paid, despite the Village Board voting months ago to approve the payments.

“If you’re not paying the bills, what are you paying?” said Trustee Tammy Brown. “My grandad used to say, ‘We in a mighty bad way.’”

Trustees Stanley Brown and Andrew Holmes and Henyard were not in attendance. Henyard did not respond to a request for comment. Most of the discussion centered on Henyard and an unnamed alderman who was accused of sexual misconduct in an Illinois Department of Human Rights complaint, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

Trustees, after discussing the village’s debt, voted to ask the Illinois General Assembly to ensure the vendors receive the money they are owed.

“This is about more than getting the financial documentation for the board members,” said Trustee Jason House. “This would empower the state to actually issue the check once it’s been voted on by the board.”

There are “millions of dollars worth of checks” the Village Board has approved that have yet to be sent to contractors, House said.

But the main topic of discussion was the Las Vegas trip.

“The four members present were not on the trip in Las Vegas,” said House, who kept a straight face while the 50 residents in attendance chuckled back. “This is just a matter of record. I’m serious because I think these are scathing and serious allegations.”

Henyard led a group on a trip to Las Vegas with taxpayer dollars, during which the alleged sexual misconduct occurred, according to WGN. An investigation into the trip did not find wrongdoing but was not done in a transparent way, House said. The trustees voted request another investigation conducted in a more transparent way, led by an outside investigator.

Residents spoke in frustration about how the ongoing drama surrounding Henyard has affected Dolton’s reputation, causing one longtime resident to admit she is considering moving.

“I have been a resident for 33 years. With everything going on in Dolton right now, I am really considering selling my home,” said Lillie Robinson. “I am embarrassed to say where I am from.”

