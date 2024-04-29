Dolphin shot to death on Louisiana shoreline

A bottlenose dolphin, like these seen off the coast of Savannah, Ga., in 2019, was found shot on a Louisiana beach last month. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) | Robert F. Bukaty

Last month, an adolescent bottlenose dolphin was found shot to death on the Louisiana shoreline. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is now offering a $20,000 reward for any information regarding the incident.

On March 13, the NOAA said they received notice of a dead juvenile bottlenose dolphin on West Mae’s Beach in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

A necropsy conducted by the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans revealed that multiple bullets were discovered in the carcass of the young female dolphin, CNN reported. According to the NOAA report, the bullets were found lodged in critical areas including the brain, spinal cord, and heart of the dolphin.

“The animal appeared to have died from the trauma, which occurred at or near the time of death,” NOAA said.

According to National Geographic for Kids, bottlenose dolphins are known for their playful nature. They enjoy surfing in waves and the wake of boats, as well as swimming through self-made bubble rings. These social mammals are known to form friendships that endure decades.

The NOAA states, “Harassing, harming, killing, or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.”

According to the NOAA report, Individuals who harm dolphins may face civil or criminal prosecution. Such violations are punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and imprisonment up to one year.

The NOAA is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call their hotline at (800) 853-1964.

“You can leave tips anonymously, but to be eligible for the reward you must include your name and contact information,” the report said.