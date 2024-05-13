Dog Survives 50-Foot Fall From Cliff at Connecticut Quarry

Last week, a dog was rescued from a quarry in Connecticut after having survived a 50-foot fall. In a Facebook post, the North Canaan Animal Shelter touched upon the rescue of a Terrier mix named Rippy. The pup had been lost for days and was luckily heard by a man passing the quarry.

Dog rescued after falling into Connecticut quarry, survives 50-foot fall

Terrier mix Rippy managed to escape unscathed from a 50-foot fall into a quarry in Connecticut, per People. On May 7, North Canaan Animal Shelter received a call from a passerby about hearing barking while walking past the quarry. Animal Control Officer Lindsay Burr went out searching for the pup immediately with her sister Ashley.

Although her search team could hear barking, they couldn’t spot any dog. They also got assistance from a local who helped them look for a heat signature with his drone. Unfortunately, without any leads to go by, the search team returned home. However, they did discover that a canine companion from the community had been missing since May 4.

The following day, Lindsay Burr received a call from the owner herself, giving more information on the missing dog. The Terrier mix was named Rippy and had a sandy white coat. Burr informed the pet parent that there was reported barking heard from the quarry, and she believed it was Rippy.

The barking was heard again, and Lindsay Burr climbed down to rescue the pup. With the joint effort of the Northwest Rope Rescue Team, North Canaan Fire Company, and North Canaan Ambulance, Rippy was brought back up the 50-foot cliff. His owner then took Rippy home to help him relax and get cleaned up.

In the Facebook post by North Canaan Animal Control, Lindsay Burr noted that Rippy was highly fortunate as other animals who have faced the same predicament didn’t survive the fall.

