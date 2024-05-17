Dog dies after multiple bear attacks reported in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Police in the Sparta Township are warning neighbors to watch out for bears after there were two separate bear attacks on dogs last week.

Both dogs were injured in the attacks – one later died.

More Local News

Police are reminding residents to make noise when walking in an area where bears could be around and to report aggressive bears.

Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.